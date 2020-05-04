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Trump Wants All Americans Vaxxed (asap!)
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143 views • May 04, 2020
Formerly an outspoken critic of vaxx, Trump has been highjacked by Big Pharma. He has instituted Project Warp Speed with goal of vaccinating THREE HUNDRED MILLION Americans for corona virus by the end of 2020. It's the flu shot on speed dial: MEGADEATH coming at you.
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