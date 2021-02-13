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Impeachment II, White House Set, AOC Hologram? MCSU Voice of the Underground, 2021.0211
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350 views • February 13, 2021
Impeachment II now playing -- the sham continues. Is Biden's White House really just a film set? What is going on with the AOC hologram in DC? Patriots around the globe are awake and active. The Mr. Chris Show Voice of the Underground is a new format to discuss current topics and inspire Patriots to be responsible but vigilant.
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