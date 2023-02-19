European Royals Killing Naked Children for Fun - ITCCS

The International Tribunal for Crimes of Church and State descrives the case for European Royals killing naked children for fun at human hunting parties. Part of the story is from the police dossier of the Dutroux Affair in Belgium.
