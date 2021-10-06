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6-10-21 We'll meet again my beloved daughter!
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26 views • October 06, 2021
We'll meet again
Don't know where
Don't know when
But I know
We'll meet again
Some sunny day
Keep smilin' thru
Just like you
Always do
'Til the blue skies drive
The dark clouds
Far away
And will you please say hello
to the folks that i know
Tell'em that I won't be long
And they'll be happy to know
That when you saw me go
I was singing this song
We'll meet again
Don't know where
Don't know when
But I know
We'll meet again
Some sunny day
(spoken)
Yeah we'll meet again
I don't know where
Anf I don't know when
But I do know
That we'll meet again
Some sunny day
(spoken)
So Honey
Keep on smilin' thru
Just like you always do
'Til the blue skies
Drive the dark clouds
Far away
And would you please say hello
To all the folks that I know
And tell'em I won't be long
They'll be happy to know
That when you saw me go
I was singing this song
(with choir)
We'll meet again
Don't know where
Don't know when
But I know
We'll meet again
Some sunny day
Don't know where
Don't know when
But I know
We'll meet again
Some sunny day
Keep smilin' thru
Just like you
Always do
'Til the blue skies drive
The dark clouds
Far away
And will you please say hello
to the folks that i know
Tell'em that I won't be long
And they'll be happy to know
That when you saw me go
I was singing this song
We'll meet again
Don't know where
Don't know when
But I know
We'll meet again
Some sunny day
(spoken)
Yeah we'll meet again
I don't know where
Anf I don't know when
But I do know
That we'll meet again
Some sunny day
(spoken)
So Honey
Keep on smilin' thru
Just like you always do
'Til the blue skies
Drive the dark clouds
Far away
And would you please say hello
To all the folks that I know
And tell'em I won't be long
They'll be happy to know
That when you saw me go
I was singing this song
(with choir)
We'll meet again
Don't know where
Don't know when
But I know
We'll meet again
Some sunny day
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