6-10-21 We'll meet again my beloved daughter!

We'll meet again

Don't know where

Don't know when

But I know

We'll meet again

Some sunny day



Keep smilin' thru

Just like you

Always do

'Til the blue skies drive

The dark clouds

Far away



And will you please say hello

to the folks that i know

Tell'em that I won't be long

And they'll be happy to know

That when you saw me go

I was singing this song



We'll meet again

Don't know where

Don't know when

But I know

We'll meet again

Some sunny day



(spoken)

Yeah we'll meet again

I don't know where

Anf I don't know when

But I do know

That we'll meet again

Some sunny day



(spoken)

So Honey



Keep on smilin' thru

Just like you always do

'Til the blue skies

Drive the dark clouds

Far away



And would you please say hello

To all the folks that I know

And tell'em I won't be long

They'll be happy to know

That when you saw me go

I was singing this song



(with choir)

We'll meet again

Don't know where

Don't know when

But I know

We'll meet again

Some sunny day