United They Hate

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[Bidan]’s Divided States Of America
* Joe’s midterm message: much of America is evil; we want to shut down dissenting voices.
* He smears America as citizens struggle.
* Here come the censors!
* Forget illegals — DHS is coming for you.
* Some violence is acceptable to Dems.
* Joe’s lounge act is getting stale.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 15 September 2022
http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312390511112