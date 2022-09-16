United They Hate

[Bidan]’s Divided States Of America

* Joe’s midterm message: much of America is evil; we want to shut down dissenting voices.

* He smears America as citizens struggle.

* Here come the censors!

* Forget illegals — DHS is coming for you.

* Some violence is acceptable to Dems.

* Joe’s lounge act is getting stale.

The Ingraham Angle | 15 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312390511112