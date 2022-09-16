United They Hate

[Bidan]’s Divided States Of America
* Joe’s midterm message: much of America is evil; we want to shut down dissenting voices.
* He smears America as citizens struggle.
* Here come the censors!
* Forget illegals — DHS is coming for you.
* Some violence is acceptable to Dems.
* Joe’s lounge act is getting stale.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 15 September 2022
http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312390511112
