Australian Army Brain Robotics Interface.

SOLDIERS USE ‘TELEPATHY’ TO CONTROL ROBOT DOGS WITH BRAIN WAVES.

The Australian Army shows soldiers using a form of enhanced digital ‘telepathy’ to control robot dogs.

Unlike more well-known brain-machine interface technologies like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, the new system doesn’t use an implant. Instead, the system reads brain signals via an external helmet and then translates that information into commands for the robot dogs. Although still in the testing stages, robotic systems that can be controlled by thoughts instead of verbal or physical commands could offer a significant technological advantage to militaries of the future



