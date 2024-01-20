Financial Crisis Is Imminent, As 30% Of Americans Just Missed Payments

The ongoing cost of living crisis has pushed millions of Americans to the brink of financial hardship. More than 16 million people have missed payments on their household bills this year, and 30% of households will fall behind on at least one payment in 2024. Moreover, two million people, that is 14% of the population, have missed a payment for the first time this year, indicating a worsening situation for many families.
