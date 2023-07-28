Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Corruption In Medical Research With Guest Dr Michael Gaeta
channel image
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
302 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
38 views
Published Yesterday

Contact Me - ❤️ https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 ❤️.

My Substack - ✍️ https://bit.ly/45428vu ✍️

.

My Twitter - 🐤 https://bit.ly/43HyOdm 🐤

.

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Tammy talks about the U.N. Food Summit, Aliens, corporation control over our food supply, food factories, synthetic meat, lobby for food safety and security and corruption in medical research with Dr Michael Gaeta.

.

Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ -  https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

#DrMichaelGaeta #Corruption #MedicalResearch #U.N.FoodSummit, #FoodFactories #SyntheticMeat #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio

.

Dr Michael Gaeta, Corruption, Medical Research, U.N. Food Summit, Food Factories, Synthetic Meat, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio


Keywords
healthhealth freedommindsetnutritioncorruptionmaskvaccineholisticmineralspandemicmovementvirusnaturalmedical freedommandatesynthetic meatmedical researchlockdowncovidtammy cuthbert garcianaturally inspired podcastnaturally inspired radiodr michael gaetaun food summitfood factories

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket