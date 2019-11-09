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FHWG Hesham el Meligy Co-Founder Muslims4Liberty - Do any cultures reject Liberty?
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8 views • November 09, 2019
Hesham explores Why would Muslims adopt Liberty less Willingly than other Religious Groups? He’ll surprise us with the partial Islamic source for some of Locke’s Natural Law & Property Rights theories so important to our American Founding!
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