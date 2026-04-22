Healing For The Fractured Soul 62 | Therapy for Disenfranchised Trump Voters

You believed in more than a man; you believed in a mission. You found your people and a purpose. You were persecuted, censored, and ostracized by coworkers, family, and friends, but you were taking on the Deep State. You were red-pilled and knew the left was deranged. Piece by piece, that dream of taking the country back began to fade. You kept the faith through impeachments, Russia hoax, J6, covid, the jab, and found relief in victory in 2024, but something was off. Where were the indictments? Gold cards for millionaires? Epstein was a hoax? The most prolife president in history was pro abortion now? What happened to "no new wars"? A ballroom? Why is Trump friends with the billionaires who censored us? It was all real until it wasn't. We didn't change, the man we supported changed, and our convictions would not let us change with him.The coalition of the century, gone up in smoke. Buckley and Tucker Carlson break down the rise and now fall of MAGA, people who would take a bullet for their country. Salt of the earth. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-62/

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