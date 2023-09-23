Create New Account
Russian forces repel Kiev’s attacks successfully in Zaporozhye Region | DISTURBING IMAGES
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Ukrainian authorities and Western media have published claims that Kiev’s forces have breached Russian defensive positions near the village of Verbovoye in Zaporozhye Region. However, RT’s Murad Gazdiev went there to get the real picture of events on the ground.

Warning to our viewers: Some may find following pictures disturbing

Mirrored - RT

zaporozhye region verbovoye ukrainian attacks

