Canada TV channel fires journalist Yara Jamal over pro-Palestine remarks 30 November 2023 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World at:-
https://youtu.be/EE_CdESaYcY?si=pEsVA5Ct2YGp5RdH
30 Nov 2023 #FreePalestine
“Palestinian voices continue to be silenced”
Canadian Palestinian journalist Yara Jamal says she was fired from CTV news channel after she made a comment about Palestine and Zionism during a protest.
Earlier this month, journalist Zahraa Al Akhrass said she was sacked from Global News, a Canadian TV channel, over similar reasons.
