Understand What This Means To You Personally To Save Your Soul

Don't let this be something you just say and do not do.
WORK OUT YOUR OWN SALVATION IN FEAR AND TREMBLING being led by God's Spirit. God proves us and He did the same with Christ.
Matthew 4:1 KJV Bible
“Then was Jesus led up of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.