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Magentocracy VI: Cistern of the Flamingotines (Part 2)
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8 views • June 18, 2020
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Episode VI “Cistern of the Flamingotines” provides contextual cue analysis to visual metaphors embedded in the art design and set construction of film, primarily those of Stanley Kubrick, providing a potential solution to the alluring but enigmatic appeal of his productions. In this окончательный film of the Orkadian Glow series, continues the trail leading to Wendy’s Wunjo Joy mentioned at the end of Part One. The “Eyes Wide Shut” home of the Harford’s is explored as a “Swedish Hut” or foster home for German Lebensborn. The Pölzig Building appears as a likely reference to the Farbige Lichter and the Good Dr. Bill appears enticed by a Horus Rainbow. A Flamingotine urges us all to “Calm Down” and a Strzok aide flashes otherworldly eyes at the camera. Finally Wadjet and Danny escape from the realm of the Caravaca de la Cruz in the trusty Sno-Cat. Or does the original ending suggest they never got away?
Episode VI “Cistern of the Flamingotines” provides contextual cue analysis to visual metaphors embedded in the art design and set construction of film, primarily those of Stanley Kubrick, providing a potential solution to the alluring but enigmatic appeal of his productions. In this окончательный film of the Orkadian Glow series, continues the trail leading to Wendy’s Wunjo Joy mentioned at the end of Part One. The “Eyes Wide Shut” home of the Harford’s is explored as a “Swedish Hut” or foster home for German Lebensborn. The Pölzig Building appears as a likely reference to the Farbige Lichter and the Good Dr. Bill appears enticed by a Horus Rainbow. A Flamingotine urges us all to “Calm Down” and a Strzok aide flashes otherworldly eyes at the camera. Finally Wadjet and Danny escape from the realm of the Caravaca de la Cruz in the trusty Sno-Cat. Or does the original ending suggest they never got away?
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