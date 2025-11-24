Progressives - Diaper Change Rules - World Government

Communism, Fascism, and Progressivism: Unpacking Ideological Convergence in a Post-Liberal Era





Amid rising political polarization, censorship, and institutional control, echoes of history’s most dangerous ideologies—communism and fascism—can be felt in unexpected places, including the modern progressive movement. What lessons from the past must we urgently heed?

Introduction





In modern discourse, communism and fascism are often portrayed as polar opposites—one rooted in radical collectivism, the other in extreme nationalism. Yet, these totalitarian ideologies share key features that distinguish them from classical liberal values, particularly those enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Even more striking is the ideological convergence between these systems and contemporary progressivism, which exhibits troubling tendencies toward centralized control and social engineering. Understanding these parallels offers a critical lens through which to evaluate the trajectory of political ideologies in the post-liberal era.





https://www.monergism.com/communism-fascism-and-progressivism-unpacking-ideological-convergence-post-liberal-era









Experts Urge Parents to Ask Babies for ‘Consent’ Before Changing Their Diapers





A group of early childhood development researchers in Australia is advising parents to begin asking infants for “consent” before changing their diapers, according to a November 2025 guide released by Deakin University, as reported by The New York Post.





The recommendations outline a new approach to diaper-changing that encourages parents to communicate with their babies about the process, even though infants cannot yet speak.





https://www.lifezette.com/2025/11/experts-urge-parents-to-ask-babies-for-consent-before-changing-their-diapers/









“Global Governance”: Communists, Globalists All In on World Government





Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are all in on “global governance.” So too are the Marxists of the Socialist International and globalist elites of the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Council of Councils (the CFR’s 27 affiliated foreign Councils; see list), Chatham House (the Royal Institute of International Affairs, or RIIA), the Trilateral Commission, the Club of Rome, the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, etc.





https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/global-governance-communists-globalists-all-in-on-world-government/









Canadian Gov’t Gambled on Migration, Wrecked Economy





Paychecks in the United Kingdom and Canada flatlined when their governments tried to grow their economies by importing millions of diverse migrants, Vice President JD Vance pointed out Friday.





“While I’m sure the causes are complicated, no nation has leaned more into ‘diversity is our strength, we don’t need a melting pot we have a salad bowl’ immigration insanity than Canada,” Vance said on X.





https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2025/11/21/jd-vance-canadian-govt-gambled-on-migration-wrecked-economy/









Quebec adopts special bill into law forcing new compensation system on doctors





Bill 2 passed with a vote of 63 to 27, but 2 medical federations intend to challenge new law in court





The Quebec government adopted special legislation in the early hours Saturday to force a new remuneration system on doctors.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-special-law-doctors-compensation-9.6953663









Canada’s MAID program is the fastest growing in the world, now representing over 4 percent of all deaths





https://thehub.ca/2024/09/13/canadas-maid-program-is-the-fastest-growing-in-the-world-today-making-over-4-of-all-deaths/