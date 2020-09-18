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Senator Rand Paul, M.D., Testifies at HELP Committe: Data from around the world says it's safe to open schools. Dr. Fauci responds.
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89 views • September 18, 2020
No spike when schools opened in 22 European countries. Coronavirus has lower risk than flu for children. Failed to find a single case of child to adult transmission. American Academy of Pediatrieds says children need to be back in school. Children rarely spread the virus to others. Teachers have undo fear of returning to school. Dr. Fauci agrees schools should open. Dr. Fauci says they were working with lack of data, but does he acknowledge the data Dr. Paul has presented that schools should essentially open as normal, not "new normal"? Link to video source: https://youtu.be/WEzMc_1iRdo
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