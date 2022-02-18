Congressman Mast Introduced Bill to Rehire Troops Discharged over Vaccine Mandate

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02/14/2022 The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates continues as the U.S. Army is set to begin discharging unvaccinated service members. However, Florida Congressman Brian Mast introduced a bill to defend service members for exercising their right to medical privacy. One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Congressman Mast about his newly proposed legislation.