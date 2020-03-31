Israel's blockade of Gaza and the coronavirus

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For 13 years Israel has perpetrated a cruel blockade of Gaza, causing intolerable and unnecessary suffering to children. Now that COVID-19 has hit, the situation could be even far more devastating. Gaza's 2 million men, women, and children are in what many have called "the world's largest open air prison." It's time for the world to step in.
TAKE ACTION HERE: Tell Congress: "Help Gaza survive COVID-19"
https://israelpalestinenews.org/actio...
FOR MORE INFORMATION SEE:
"Gaza families suffer under 13+ years of Israeli imposed ‘quarantine’"
https://israelpalestinenews.org/gaza-...
Gazan Girl Fighting Cancer Died After Israel Denied Her Parents’ Visit. She Won’t Be the Last
https://israelpalestinenews.org/gazan...
Israeli human rights violations
http://staatvanbeleg.com/2020/01/08/o...
Impact of COVID-19 on Gaza worries UN expert
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/latest-on-co...
Corona in the Gaza Strip - Only 70 ICU Beds Available
https://www.phr.org.il/en/corona-in-t...
Why Israel should lead efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Gaza
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/why...
Air attacks: Gazan rockets and Israeli airstrikes
https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/rock...