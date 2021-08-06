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Is Testing Driving the COVID Epidemic? from theHighwire.com
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140 views • August 06, 2021
IS TESTING DRIVING THE COVID EPIDEMIC?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-testing-driving-the-covid-epidemic/
Former President Donald Trump faced corporate media backlash for suggesting that the U.S. may be “testing too much,” artificially inflating numbers. Now, that same argument has reappeared, this time it’s being pushed to obfuscate breakthrough cases in the vaccinated. And what’s really going on with the PCR test? Was it ever accurate in the first place?
POSTED: August 3, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-testing-driving-the-covid-epidemic/
Former President Donald Trump faced corporate media backlash for suggesting that the U.S. may be “testing too much,” artificially inflating numbers. Now, that same argument has reappeared, this time it’s being pushed to obfuscate breakthrough cases in the vaccinated. And what’s really going on with the PCR test? Was it ever accurate in the first place?
POSTED: August 3, 2021
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