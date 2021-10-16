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Alltheworldsastage
Vaxxer vs Truther Rap Battle
Tamara Cater Barker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3oOXnO61yk
Vaxxer vs Truther Rap Battle
Ardent vaxxer, Dorothy Righteous, takes on fact-filled Felicity Freedom in this rap battle with a twist. We are all winners when we bring deception into the light, and stand together to protect our children and our human rights. Written and performed by Tamara Cater Barker. Music produced by Martin Noakes. Video created by Martin Noakes. Video directed by Martin and Tamara.