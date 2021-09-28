Australia Has Fallen

It is very sad to watch the Government in Australia has gone full totalitarian communist, and it makes me very angry how they are treating their citizens and forcing an experimental medical treatment on them by not letting them participate in society and with violence against them. Coming soon: Sounds like REVELATION 13:16 - And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.