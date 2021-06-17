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Deep State Breakdown with George Webb & Andrea Shea King
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41 views • June 17, 2021
Join George Webb and the First Lady of NASA, Andrea Shea-King as they discuss how George's past investigations are rearing their ugly head again today. Exposing the deep state playbook is our daily mission.
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