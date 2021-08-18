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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - August 15, 2021 - Fight For The Future of Freedom - part 2
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20 views • August 18, 2021
this is Part TWO - see full description in Part ONE.
this begins with part of a 60 Minutes clip with Mike Wallace, from Swine Flu days. Pay attention!
60 minutes clip - Wallace
*Optional: Teacher quits in front of school board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrOl2OFdcR0
*Infrastructure bill to tyranny Quick reference Road tax
All you trendy Electronic currency people beware, you are feeding the Beast of Big Brother. What do you think Covid is about, could one goal be to get rid of dirty money and go all electronic so every purchase you make can be recorded?
*We heard Dr. Shiva was the best part of the Pillow Guys Symposium, Is Trump President now?
*Vaccine Passports, Confirmation Paris and Israeli Protests: The World Wide Awakening!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4U1zhhrtCw Short AP Clip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcrXGJWG95M Long Clip
*Great Explanation in English from the Israeli protester
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9Lw_6yQ8F0&;t=0s
Next show normalization
(This was not played, but FYI)
How Normalization is Hurting You and Hurting Society
From August 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQUfx-L1Avc&;t=0s
this begins with part of a 60 Minutes clip with Mike Wallace, from Swine Flu days. Pay attention!
60 minutes clip - Wallace
*Optional: Teacher quits in front of school board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrOl2OFdcR0
*Infrastructure bill to tyranny Quick reference Road tax
All you trendy Electronic currency people beware, you are feeding the Beast of Big Brother. What do you think Covid is about, could one goal be to get rid of dirty money and go all electronic so every purchase you make can be recorded?
*We heard Dr. Shiva was the best part of the Pillow Guys Symposium, Is Trump President now?
*Vaccine Passports, Confirmation Paris and Israeli Protests: The World Wide Awakening!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4U1zhhrtCw Short AP Clip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcrXGJWG95M Long Clip
*Great Explanation in English from the Israeli protester
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9Lw_6yQ8F0&;t=0s
Next show normalization
(This was not played, but FYI)
How Normalization is Hurting You and Hurting Society
From August 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQUfx-L1Avc&;t=0s
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