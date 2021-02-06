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Sri Chinmoy lifts Bali Kings
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1 view • February 06, 2021
On January 6th, 2004, Sri Chinmoy met with the King of Solo, Sinoehoen Pakoeboenono XII and the Royal family, lifted them on a special weight-lifting construction as part of the "Lifting up the World with a Oneness-Heart" program; and performed on some musical instruments such as the esraj, the banjo and the piano. Filmed by kedarvideo, Switzerland
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