The Mind Illusion —What You Believe
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
80 views • 21 hours ago

The Mind Illusion —What You Believe

http://newsplusglobe.com/

https://youtu.be/Bs8AlkuEZl4

What if much of what you believe isn’t entirely true? Dive deep into the fascinating psychology behind perception, belief systems, and cognitive bias. This video explores how your brain constructs reality, why we cling to certain beliefs, and how understanding these mental illusions can free you from false narratives and shape a clearer, more empowered mind.


#MindIllusion #PsychologyOfBelief #CognitiveBias #PerceptionVsReality #MindsetMatters #HumanMind #Neuroscience #SelfAwareness #CriticalThinking #BrainScience

perceptionbelief systemspsychologypersonal growthsubconscious mindself awarenessneurosciencecognitive biasmind illusionhow the mind worksreality vs perceptionpsychology of thinkingmindset awareness
