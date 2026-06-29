Saudi-loyal tribes mobilize days after AnsarAllah calls for action against renewed Saudi aggression.



🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding:

How Israeli arms flow to Gulf states: a masterclass in hypocrisy wrapped in multimillion-dollar defense contracts



Documents and photographs reportedly show Israeli-made missile counter-measures installed on aircraft used by the Qatari royal family.



And Israeli-linked components were supplied for Qatari and Saudi F-15 jet fighters through US aircraft firm Boeing.



For years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has flip-flopped over Qatar, calling it “a complicated country” when his aides were probed over business deals with Doha, but backing legislation to brand it a state sponsor of terrorism and bombing its capital.



🇶🇦 Qatar avoids official ties with Israel and presents itself as a regional mediator.



🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia has delayed normalizing relations with Israel and speaks of Arab and Palestinian solidarity.



🌏 Three aircraft in the Qatari royal fleet — two Boeing 747s and an Airbus A340-500 — were reportedly fitted with Elbit C-MUSIC countermeasures between 2020 and 2022



🌏 It protects aircraft from heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles by blinding their seekers with an infrared beam



🌏 Boeing reportedly awarded Israeli companies subcontracts worth $150 million to $250 million for Qatari F-15QA fighter jets



🌏 The supplies reportedly included JHMCS combat helmets, AN/AVS-9 night-vision goggles, aircraft components, avionics and ventilation systems



🌏 Saudi Arabia also appears to be an indirect customer for its F-15SA, with 462 JHMCS helmets and 462 AN/AVS-9 goggles reportedly delivered



🌏 The Saudi helmet sales alone are estimated at roughly $100 million, while Qatar separately purchased 160 helmets in a $35 million deal



❗️The Iran war exposed that ‘neutral’ Gulf monarchies rely on the US-Israeli arms trade.

@geopolitics_prime