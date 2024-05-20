Brighteon Broadcast News, May 20, 2024 – WAR ALERT: Iran’s president and top officials KILLED in suspicious helicopter crash… could spark furious missile retaliation against Israel

- LED light stick poi spinning performance with demonstration. (0:03)

- Geopolitical implications of Iranian president's death. (6:01)

- Economic collapse, money printing, and potential global crises. (10:56)

- US-China trade war, #gold and #silver skyrocketing. (16:53)

- Helicopter crash in #Iran, possible causes and implications. (22:38)

- Potential sabotage of a helicopter crash in Iran, could #Israel be involved? (27:42)

- Iran's missile capabilities and Israel's defense limitations. (32:46)

- Potential war between US, #Israel, and Iran, with possible escalation to nuclear conflict. (37:36)

- US aid to Gaza, potential for US military deployment, and US troops as "human shields" in Gaza. (42:18)

- Potential Israeli attack on US soldiers and Iranian officials' deaths. (47:42)

- Potential for global conflict after Iranian president's death. (52:46)

- Gold and silver prices, AI model training on books by Dmitri Orlov. (58:05)

- Silver's artificially low price and potential for increase due to supply and demand fundamentals. (1:03:51)

- US #dollar #collapse and state (fiat) currencies. (1:09:38)

- Using gold and silver as a hedge against economic collapse. (1:15:34)





