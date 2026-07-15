My heaven’s mansion garden’s theme park “Jesus Promised Land YHWH World” daily festivity with Jesus

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2026). The video is a plan for my heaven’s mansion’s garden’s theme park “Jesus Promised Land YHWH World” daily festivities with Jesus, which is open to all inhabitants of heaven for communion & worship & fellowship & praise & glory & deeper intimate relationship with Jesus & learning about him discipleship time alone with Jesus in the high hill gardens (English garden & Japanese garden & other gardens) & laughter & fun & excitement & surprises that God will have every day. There are daily festivals, as well as monthly “different fruits of the tree of life” festivals, and seasonal festival celebrations of Jesus. “Father’s Day” Sabbath holiday festivities will be held every day for our Father God YHWH. As for detailed announcements of surprise festival celebrations, and Jesus’ quadrigo chariot gaiety pride parades led by David, and carnival attractions, and special events scheduled with Jesus such as Enoch mystery adventure exploration tour of interdimensional worlds, and Martha ChocolateLand & CandyWorld mystery menu “changing water into wine” holy communion brotherly-gatherings with Jesus barbecue parties, and “Solomon Song of Songs dance with the charming Prince of Peace Jesus” hands-on worship Valente ballroom dances (you will find free ballroom gowns & masquerade costumes at the mystical shopping arcade fashion boutiques in the theme park’s “Abraham space-age-high-spiritual-tech-city “FutureLand” main alleyway” entrance to the theme park), and “Jesus walks on water & walks underwater” Jonah luxury cruise ship underwater city tours & Paul yacht sailing rides & John-the-Baptist climbing river hikes & Peter clear-water whitewater rafting through the “River of Living Water from God’s throne,” and “ascension together with Jesus” superman Jesus flying tours over worlds yet unknown, and “God’s separating of the Red Sea” “God’s pillar of fire” “YHWH’s Elija fire from heaven” “see the power & wonders of God” “blow your mind, knock the socks off your feet, wow” Elija fireworks & Moses Red Sea water festival praise & worship concerts, and various sports festivals with “Jesus team-building united” matches with the funny animal-crossing pet teams, you will already be aware of them because you have the Holy Spirit inside you. Please be informed that there will be no prior schedule announcements of events, because there is no such thing as “time” in heaven and you can instantly teleport anywhere inside God’s Creation at the time of the event, so that is why there will be no cute cuddly fuzzy warm funny pet animal park monorail trains in our heaven’s YHWH Jesus’ theme park or the Central Park. Welcome to Jesus’ Promised Land flowing with milk chocolate mint chip streams & honey caramel butterscotch waterfalls YHWH World, and have a blessed time. Let heaven thunder with millions of genuine authentic truly joyous laughter of God’s children with Jesus, and may it be a sweet melody to our Father YHWH and a smile to a father’s face. Wipe away all your tears & sorrows, and enjoy the peace & joy, and of course, fun & humor & funny “walk through walls to surprise the disciples” feats of our God. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, so they started their new stomach pain attacks and they just highlighted an entire section of the previous text and erased it. Pathetic. I did not stop writing, so they started attacking with deep sleepiness attacks & tears & runny nose attacks. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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