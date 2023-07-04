⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (4 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(4 July 2023)

▫️The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces in defence has successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Yagodnoye, Kleshcheevka, Pervomayskoye, Opytnoye, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hrs.

▫️In the past 24 hrs, the enemy has lost up to 290 Ukrainian troops killed & wounded, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 9 motor vehicles, 2 pick-up trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, Msta-B & D-30 howitzers, as well as 1 Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️An ammo depot of the AFU 54th Mechanised Brigade has been hit close to Vyemka (DPR).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, and artillery inflicted losses on the units of AFU 21st and 67th mechanised brigades close to Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️Moreover, 4 enemy attacks were repelled close to Novovodyanoye (LPR) & Yampolovka (DPR).

▫️One AFU sabotage & reconnaissance group has been eliminated close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️The enemy has suffered losses of over 135 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pick-up trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as 2 D-30 and one D-20 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled two enemy attacks close to Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic) in the past 24 hours.

▫️In addition, actions of one AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group have been thwarted near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, due to dedicated and cohesive actions of the Russian troops, a strike was delivered to a manpower and hardware cluster of the AFU 106th Territorial Defence Brigade near Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 200 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as one D-20 howitzer.

▫️Moreover, an ammunition depot of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade was destroyed close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted losses on the AFU manpower and hardware close to Berestovoye and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️Moreover, one enemy attack was repelled close to Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, Akatsiya and Giatsint-B self-propelled artillery systems, one D-20 howitzer, and one American-made M777 howitzer during the past 24 hours.

▫️Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Peschanoye (Kharkov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralised over the past 24 hours.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 85 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 102 areas during the day.

▫️Fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Ukrainian Su-25 airplane near Grigorovka, as well as one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Novogrodovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Russian air defence units have shot down two Su-25 airplanes of the Ukrainian Air Force near Georgievka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, five HIMARS missiles have been intercepted over the past 24 hours.

▫️In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Ploshchanka and Topolevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Krynky, Sagi (Kherson region), and Gladkoye, Nesteryanka, Ingenernoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊In total, 449 airplanes and 241 helicopters, 4,887 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,503 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,134 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 5,330 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,407 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.