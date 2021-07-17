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GEMMA O'DOHERTY: BEAUMONT HOSPITAL IRELAND WHISTEBLOWER EXPOSES EXTENT OF VAXX INJURIES
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392 views • July 17, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
https://gemmaodoherty.com/live-stream (Her website appears offline now).
https://web.archive.org/web/20210314020210/https://gemmaodoherty.com/live-stream
Gemma O Doherty: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gemmaodoherty/
Apparently her website was taken down, this livestream and other videos were removed.
I sourced the video here:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gemma-o-039-doherty-the-video-they-don-039-t-want-you-to-see_1gARSjkHWsQP2jk.html
Credits to AngelRealm : https://brandnewtube.com/@AngelRealm
Whistleblower Matt Gardner who has worked at Beaumont Hospital for 20 Years exposes Vaccine Injuries at Beaumont Hospital
How Staff such as Marie Murray Head of Nursing there pushes vaccines on Staff
with a never ending "Have you had the Vaccine yet?" push all this despite Doctors referring those who have been injured with the Vaccine to A and E ( Accident and Emergency )
https://gemmaodoherty.com/live-stream (Her website appears offline now).
https://web.archive.org/web/20210314020210/https://gemmaodoherty.com/live-stream
Gemma O Doherty: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gemmaodoherty/
Apparently her website was taken down, this livestream and other videos were removed.
I sourced the video here:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gemma-o-039-doherty-the-video-they-don-039-t-want-you-to-see_1gARSjkHWsQP2jk.html
Credits to AngelRealm : https://brandnewtube.com/@AngelRealm
Whistleblower Matt Gardner who has worked at Beaumont Hospital for 20 Years exposes Vaccine Injuries at Beaumont Hospital
How Staff such as Marie Murray Head of Nursing there pushes vaccines on Staff
with a never ending "Have you had the Vaccine yet?" push all this despite Doctors referring those who have been injured with the Vaccine to A and E ( Accident and Emergency )
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