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The Heart
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4 views • December 11, 2019
What we keep in our heart can kill or heal which is why we should cry out to the LORD for Him to Create in ourselves a clean heart and to renew our spirit. (Psalm 51). This is a poetic reflection on the condition of the heart. Written by Tiffany Williams Background music: Find Your Smile - Instrumental Poetry & SpokenWord Beat ( J Cole , Wale )
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