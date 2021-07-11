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DEBATE: Why You SHOULDN'T TRUST the CDC l Taking Ground Podcast 4
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391 views • July 11, 2021
My husband HURT my feelings!
DON'T GIVE UP! Breaking through DISBELIEF is hard/frustrating/sad. But our God is so much greater than he who is in the world! Keep talking to your loved ones, friends and neighbors. We are making a difference!!
REFERENCES:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/02/cdc-scandal-preparedness-budget/552200/
Threat to lose funding
Conflicts of interest - resignation of CDC head
https://www.inc.com/bill-murphy-jr/bill-gates-covid-19-coronavirus-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-daily-show.html
This week, Gates's biggest announcement was that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will spend billions to quickly build seven manufacturing facilities, so that when vaccines for Covid-19 are identified, they can be mass-produced quickly.
https://www.thenation.com/article/economy/bill-gates-investments-covid/
These investments, amounting to more than $250 million, show that the world’s most visible charity, and one of the world’s most influential voices in the pandemic response, is in a position to potentially reap considerable financial gains from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gates’s leadership in the pandemic has been widely, almost universally, praised, with The New York Times calling him a “vocal counterweight to President Trump,” and Madonna making a million-dollar donation to support the foundation’s work. But because Gates is not an elected representative or public official, the details of his far-reaching influence—and finances—have largely eluded public scrutiny.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/dec/19/ten-billionaires-reap-400bn-boost-to-wealth-during-pandemic
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft turned philanthropist and the fourth-richest person, has an estimated $120bn fortune. Gates’s wealth has increased by about $20bn since March. Over the same period he has committed billions to the development of coronavirus vaccines and healthcare projects related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-safety-250-million-dollar-marketing-campaign/
Inside the $250 million effort to convince Americans the coronavirus vaccines are safe
Link to 2015 TED Talk:
https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/07/an-outbreak-guidestones-and-men-like.html
And We Know - July 10, 2020 Podcast
Globalist Meeting This Weekend to Plan Cyber Attacks to Create Food and Supplies Shortages
https://rumble.com/vjnz6f-7.10.21-the-evil-ones-schemes-are-on-full-display-msm-exposes-too-god-wins-.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9136ddb9-7f69-4efe-a0d5-5e678c9deb86
Satyr about gov going door-to-door to give COVID-19 shots
DON'T GIVE UP! Breaking through DISBELIEF is hard/frustrating/sad. But our God is so much greater than he who is in the world! Keep talking to your loved ones, friends and neighbors. We are making a difference!!
REFERENCES:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/02/cdc-scandal-preparedness-budget/552200/
Threat to lose funding
Conflicts of interest - resignation of CDC head
https://www.inc.com/bill-murphy-jr/bill-gates-covid-19-coronavirus-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-daily-show.html
This week, Gates's biggest announcement was that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will spend billions to quickly build seven manufacturing facilities, so that when vaccines for Covid-19 are identified, they can be mass-produced quickly.
https://www.thenation.com/article/economy/bill-gates-investments-covid/
These investments, amounting to more than $250 million, show that the world’s most visible charity, and one of the world’s most influential voices in the pandemic response, is in a position to potentially reap considerable financial gains from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gates’s leadership in the pandemic has been widely, almost universally, praised, with The New York Times calling him a “vocal counterweight to President Trump,” and Madonna making a million-dollar donation to support the foundation’s work. But because Gates is not an elected representative or public official, the details of his far-reaching influence—and finances—have largely eluded public scrutiny.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/dec/19/ten-billionaires-reap-400bn-boost-to-wealth-during-pandemic
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft turned philanthropist and the fourth-richest person, has an estimated $120bn fortune. Gates’s wealth has increased by about $20bn since March. Over the same period he has committed billions to the development of coronavirus vaccines and healthcare projects related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-safety-250-million-dollar-marketing-campaign/
Inside the $250 million effort to convince Americans the coronavirus vaccines are safe
Link to 2015 TED Talk:
https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/07/an-outbreak-guidestones-and-men-like.html
And We Know - July 10, 2020 Podcast
Globalist Meeting This Weekend to Plan Cyber Attacks to Create Food and Supplies Shortages
https://rumble.com/vjnz6f-7.10.21-the-evil-ones-schemes-are-on-full-display-msm-exposes-too-god-wins-.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9136ddb9-7f69-4efe-a0d5-5e678c9deb86
Satyr about gov going door-to-door to give COVID-19 shots
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