DEBATE: Why You SHOULDN'T TRUST the CDC l Taking Ground Podcast 4

My husband HURT my feelings!DON'T GIVE UP! Breaking through DISBELIEF is hard/frustrating/sad. But our God is so much greater than he who is in the world! Keep talking to your loved ones, friends and neighbors. We are making a difference!!REFERENCES:Threat to lose fundingConflicts of interest - resignation of CDC headThis week, Gates's biggest announcement was that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will spend billions to quickly build seven manufacturing facilities, so that when vaccines for Covid-19 are identified, they can be mass-produced quickly.These investments, amounting to more than $250 million, show that the world’s most visible charity, and one of the world’s most influential voices in the pandemic response, is in a position to potentially reap considerable financial gains from the Covid-19 pandemic.Gates’s leadership in the pandemic has been widely, almost universally, praised, with The New York Times calling him a “vocal counterweight to President Trump,” and Madonna making a million-dollar donation to support the foundation’s work. But because Gates is not an elected representative or public official, the details of his far-reaching influence—and finances—have largely eluded public scrutiny.Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft turned philanthropist and the fourth-richest person, has an estimated $120bn fortune. Gates’s wealth has increased by about $20bn since March. Over the same period he has committed billions to the development of coronavirus vaccines and healthcare projects related to the Covid-19 pandemic.Inside the $250 million effort to convince Americans the coronavirus vaccines are safeLink to 2015 TED Talk:And We Know - July 10, 2020 PodcastGlobalist Meeting This Weekend to Plan Cyber Attacks to Create Food and Supplies ShortagesSatyr about gov going door-to-door to give COVID-19 shots