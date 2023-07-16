Create New Account
This will end if we simply say NO, says Christine Anderson
"We will bring you down," says Christine Anderson, German member of European Parliament, speaking about the W.H.O. on 4 July 2023. The full 2:44 hour video by Oracle Films is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2zlkak-trust-and-freedom-challenging-the-pandemic-treaty-high-quality-version-orac.html

__

Description from Oracle Film's posting:

Trust and Freedom: Challenging the Pandemic Treaty 04/07/2023 | Oracle Films

Watch an exclusive, high quality replay of this historic event in Brussels at the EU Parliament where MEPs and 7 representatives from their respective countries came together to launch a citizens initiative to challenge the WHO’s proposed Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations.

http://Euci.info

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

