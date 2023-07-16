This will end if we simply say NO, says Christine Anderson

"We will bring you down," says Christine Anderson, German member of European Parliament, speaking about the W.H.O. on 4 July 2023. The full 2:44 hour video by Oracle Films is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2zlkak-trust-and-freedom-challenging-the-pandemic-treaty-high-quality-version-orac.html

Description from Oracle Film's posting:

Trust and Freedom: Challenging the Pandemic Treaty 04/07/2023 | Oracle Films

Watch an exclusive, high quality replay of this historic event in Brussels at the EU Parliament where MEPs and 7 representatives from their respective countries came together to launch a citizens initiative to challenge the WHO’s proposed Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations.

http://Euci.info

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEaFf6Ihglf6t24go

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

