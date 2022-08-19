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GOP Disconnect
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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134 views • August 19, 2022

Republicans Should Be Winning. They Are Not.

* You’d think beating [Bidan] would be pretty easy.

* Note to GOP: the red wave is not guaranteed.

* The weakest possible candidate is winning.

* Republicans should run on issues voters care about.

* GOP candidates should be focused on 3 issues.

* Republican voters care about crime and immigration.

* It has never been easier for illegals to enter.

* Memo to Mitch: listen to your own voters.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311074339112

Keywords
tucker carlsonmitch mcconnellborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderillegal alienscost of livingviolent crimeillegal alienopen borderborder invasiongreat replacementcrime waveherschel walkerraphael warnockborder crossingprice inflationcrime surgebidenflationconsumer pricesbill melugincrime crisismehmet ozborder surgejohn fetterman
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