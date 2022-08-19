GOP Disconnect

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Republicans Should Be Winning. They Are Not.
* You’d think beating [Bidan] would be pretty easy.
* Note to GOP: the red wave is not guaranteed.
* The weakest possible candidate is winning.
* Republicans should run on issues voters care about.
* GOP candidates should be focused on 3 issues.
* Republican voters care about crime and immigration.
* It has never been easier for illegals to enter.
* Memo to Mitch: listen to your own voters.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 August 2022