GOP Disconnect

Republicans Should Be Winning. They Are Not.

* You’d think beating [Bidan] would be pretty easy.

* Note to GOP: the red wave is not guaranteed.

* The weakest possible candidate is winning.

* Republicans should run on issues voters care about.

* GOP candidates should be focused on 3 issues.

* Republican voters care about crime and immigration.

* It has never been easier for illegals to enter.

* Memo to Mitch: listen to your own voters.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311074339112

