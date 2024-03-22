NATO's Losses Are Shocking: Russia Wiped Out High-Class Polish Engineers In STAROKONSTANTINOV

Many experts drew attention to one very interesting pattern that began to alarm the top leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance. In particular, almost every week the Russian Defense Ministry began to officially report the destruction of places of deployment of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries not only on the line of combat contact but also in deep behind enemy lines................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/