The Truth About January 6th (2022)This film is historical in the fact it was co-produced and narrated by January 6th Political Prisoner Jake Lang from solitary confinement. Lang is arguably one of the most persecuted January 6th defendants and political prisoners in America today.The documentary begins with Lang’s powerful narration:“America, you deserve the truth. You deserve the full story. You deserve to view the historic event of January 6th beyond the censored lens of mainstream media. Hello, I’m Jake Lang- a 27 year old political prisoner that has been locked up in solitary confinement for over 17 months. The footage you are about to witness has never before been seen by the public. It is the raw and uncut truth of January 6th. The day when free men and women stood unarmed against tyranny- who were brutalized, beat, and even murdered on the steps of our own Capitol. The patriotic event of the century- where brave Americans came together to defend the Constitution and free and fair elections.”“Lang has balls of steel,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “He is literally facing almost half a century in prison for January 6th and being harshly persecuted for speaking out against The Biden Regime from solitary confinement. Most human beings would just shut up in fear, but not Jake. The harder they come for him, the harder he fights. It is like David vs. Goliath.”“The Truth About January 6th” was produced by Brick House Films in conjunction with Jake Lang and aims to tell Lang’s story alongside the events of the day.“Our goal was to condense the material and make it understandable to the general public, to those that may not be aware of the deaths of Trump supporters due to the police violence towards protesters on January 6th,” said filmmaker & Executive Producer Brittany Manheim. “There are many people in American that do not even know that we have political prisoners. It is important that we reach these people. Sharing the truth for Jake, along with all of the other January 6th political prisoners, is imperative for justice.”She continued- “Working with Jake and his father has been an incredible experience. Jake is one of the persistent and motivated people I’ve ever worked with. I admire his good faith and attitude through it all.”President Trump’s J6 attorney Peter Ticktin weighed in, saying he is very much looking forward to seeing the film.“It is important that Americans know that there are people fighting every day to get the truth out about the election and January 6th,” said Mr. Ticktin. “We have brave Americans who see the truth and are making videos like this.”The documentary also features leading J6 Attorney Joseph McBride as a media contributor and expert on the subject matter.According to McBride,“This documentary tells the story of how protestors were forced to come to the aid of American citizens who were being brutalized by a militarized police force stamping out free speech in the public square on January 6, 2021. “The Truth About January 6th” tells the story of Rosanne Boyland, a defenseless third party who was brutally assaulted and killed by the police, and how good men pleaded for her life before using force to try and save her life. This is extremely important in illustrating the very real fact that much of the force protestors used on January 6th was legally justified under the ‘Defense of a Third Person Doctrine’…and why that means that many of these men are are innocent of criminal assault.”Lang’s defense attorney Steve Metcalf says he is impressed by his client’s character.“Tenacious, passionate, and persistent are just some of the words that explain how Jake takes on any project,” said Metcalf. “I’m confident that such words also apply to the dedication of creating this documentary. Jake will not back down or stop until all the facts and truth surrounding his case and J6 are brought to light.”