Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zelenskyy and Propaganda w/Tony Shaffer fmr DoD
channel image
What is happening
9044 Subscribers
Shop now
25 views
Published a day ago

Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

Streamed live 9/20/2023   #Ukraine #zelensky #Putin
#Ukraine #zelensky #Putin #Biden
Keywords
russiauspropagandaunputinukrainespeechnatojudge napolitanozelenskyybidejudging freedomtony shaffer fmr dod

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket