Dr. Kevin Stillwagon Stuns 'I Got the Shot, and I'm Fine' Crowd With 5 Explanations Why They Were Lucky
1.) If the needle goes into a vein or a capillary bed, those particles will rapidly spread to your heart and to your brain, increasing your chances of neurologic and cardiac symptoms.

2.) The number of particles in each syringe can vary tenfold.

3.) If the polyethylene glycol degrades, you could have a stroke or deadly heart attack within minutes.

4.) The mRNA can degrade, which would lessen the chance of side effects.

5.) The more acidic your body is, the more spike proteins you will make.

"But you can only be lucky for so long. The effects of this shot are cumulative. So my advice is to never ever get one of these shots again."

