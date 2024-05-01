In the zone of a special military operation, there is a successful advance of Russian troops on several sections of the line of combat contact at once. So, a few hours ago, in the Zaporizhia direction of the front, war correspondents confirmed that Russian troops had taken control of the central and Northwestern part of the village of Rabotino. Meanwhile, commenting on this situation, the Ukrainian telegram channel showed an interview with one foreign mercenary, who bluntly stated that these new Russian 'Turtle Tanks', despite their ugly appearance, are very dangerous and effective on the battlefield. According to him, this 'Turtle Tank' is almost impossible to destroy, and its appearance on the battlefield already strikes fear into the hearts of Ukrainian soldiers....................

