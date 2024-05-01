Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Is SHOCKED: That's Why The Russian TURTLE TANK Is So Dangerous And Effective On The BATTLEFIELD
channel image
The Prisoner
9095 Subscribers
Shop now
517 views
Published Yesterday

In the zone of a special military operation, there is a successful advance of Russian troops on several sections of the line of combat contact at once. So, a few hours ago, in the Zaporizhia direction of the front, war correspondents confirmed that Russian troops had taken control of the central and Northwestern part of the village of Rabotino. Meanwhile, commenting on this situation, the Ukrainian telegram channel showed an interview with one foreign mercenary, who bluntly stated that these new Russian 'Turtle Tanks', despite their ugly appearance, are very dangerous and effective on the battlefield. According to him, this 'Turtle Tank' is almost impossible to destroy, and its appearance on the battlefield already strikes fear into the hearts of Ukrainian soldiers....................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
rabotinoturtle tankszaporizhia direction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket