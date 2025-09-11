Gout Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Premieres 09/13/25, 02:00 AM

Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

Chapters

00:00:15- What brand do you buy for Vitality C with Ribose? Or where do you buy yours?

00:01:08- Can creatine supplementation cause Gout?

00:02:55- Gout. Is there any relation with oxalates?

00:04:09- I thought I was dying until I discovered Cherry juice. It stopped the Gout pain in 1/2 an hour. Now I'm tackling inflammation. Small amounts of juice 3x a day.

00:05:44- Does DMSO cure Gout?