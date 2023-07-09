https://gettr.com/post/p2ll5wba280

7/8/2023 【Miles Insight】Mr. Miles Guo has assembled a new legal team. He has intensified his workout and recently read a couple of books on digital currencies. He now devotes a significant amount of his time each day to his case, often spending entire days in meetings with his lawyers, carefully reviewing every document related to his case.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/8/2023 【Nicole看七哥】郭文贵先生已经更换了全新的律师团。郭先生加大了健身的强度、最近看了几本关于数字货币的书。他现在每天很多时间都花在案子上，经常和律师开一整天的会，而且案子的每一个文件他也都会看。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





