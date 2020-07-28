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Confessions of an Economic Hitman. The Book that changed Charlie Robinson's consciousness and life
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12 views • July 28, 2020
Charlie relays to me how a John Perkins book changed his life forever.
The Octopus of Global Control is a controversial non-fiction book that uncovers some of the biggest conspiracies in modern world history in a way that is both horrifying and hilarious.
The book features quotes from over 500 people that had a front row seat to some of the most important events in history, and their voices paint a picture of what really happened that won’t be found in the history books.
Charlie Robinson infuses his dark sense of humor to describe who the “Octopus” really is, how the eight tentacles of control work in concert to keep humanity under its control, and what we can do to break free.
http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com/
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The Octopus of Global Control is a controversial non-fiction book that uncovers some of the biggest conspiracies in modern world history in a way that is both horrifying and hilarious.
The book features quotes from over 500 people that had a front row seat to some of the most important events in history, and their voices paint a picture of what really happened that won’t be found in the history books.
Charlie Robinson infuses his dark sense of humor to describe who the “Octopus” really is, how the eight tentacles of control work in concert to keep humanity under its control, and what we can do to break free.
http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com/
https://twitter.com/macroaggressio3
https://www.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrol/
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
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