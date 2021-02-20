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The True origins of SARS COV 2 so called COVID 19 Virus and vaccine, the key element purpose as bio weapon
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833 views • February 20, 2021
COVID 19 is a plan to kill and control billions. The amount of public wealth that will transfer into the hands of the few, those in on and purveying and using advanced psychological authoritarian fear operation techniques pushing this deadly evil monumental sting operation sponsored by the international technocrat mafia like anti human earth cult
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