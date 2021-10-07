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Similarities between ProQuad Vaccine & Graphene Oxide under light microscope
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45 views • October 07, 2021
ORWELL CITY - October 07, 2021
In its 152nd, La Quinta Columna has shared analyses of the ProQuad vaccine, which contains attenuated measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella viruses. This vaccine is part of the vaccination schedule for children between 9 and 3 years of age.
This analysis was sent to La Quinta Columna by a doctor who, in turn, obtained reduced graphene oxide powder and observed it under optical microscopy.
In conclusion: the similarity of what the ProQuad vaccine and the reduced graphene oxide powder look like is shocking. One could say that there is almost no difference between the two.
For more information on this new and interesting finding of the Spanish team, proceed to watch the above video that Orwell City brings to English today.
In its 152nd, La Quinta Columna has shared analyses of the ProQuad vaccine, which contains attenuated measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella viruses. This vaccine is part of the vaccination schedule for children between 9 and 3 years of age.
This analysis was sent to La Quinta Columna by a doctor who, in turn, obtained reduced graphene oxide powder and observed it under optical microscopy.
In conclusion: the similarity of what the ProQuad vaccine and the reduced graphene oxide powder look like is shocking. One could say that there is almost no difference between the two.
For more information on this new and interesting finding of the Spanish team, proceed to watch the above video that Orwell City brings to English today.
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