'IF YOU SUPPORT HAMAS OR OTHER TERRORISTS HERE'S YOUR FATE!.

IF YOU SUPPORT THE TERRORISTS LIKE MOST AMERICAN COLLEGES ARE DOING THIS COULD HAPPEN TO YOU. REMEMBER THE TERRORISTS COME TO KILL, STEAL AND DESTROY ESPECIALLY IF YOU;RE A CHRISTIAN OR JEW. DON'T FORGET IF YOU'RE INSANE AND GO ALON WITH THIS SHEER EVIL. REMEMBER KARMA OR WHAT ONE SOWS THEY SHALL ALSO REAP WITH HE OR SHE DRAWS THEIR LAST BREATH IN THE BODY...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.