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WHAT?! A Mass Exodus Is NOW Happening In The US! Where Are They Going and WHY….
Lisa Haven
Lisa HavenCheckmark Icon
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912 views • June 12, 2020
Red alert! A mass exodus is now underway! Because of the riots and little to none being done to stop them our cities are turning into wastelands and war zones causing many to exit as quick as they call! But their not the only ones exiting…All that and more in this report…
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economypoliceriotsbusinessescoronaviruscovid19riots2020riot2020
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy