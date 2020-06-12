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WHAT?! A Mass Exodus Is NOW Happening In The US! Where Are They Going and WHY….
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912 views • June 12, 2020
Red alert! A mass exodus is now underway! Because of the riots and little to none being done to stop them our cities are turning into wastelands and war zones causing many to exit as quick as they call! But their not the only ones exiting…All that and more in this report…
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