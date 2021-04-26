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Young Black Girls SHOT Dead-- Know Their Names? If Not, it PROVES #BLM is Fraud
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90 views • April 26, 2021
Jaslyn Adams + Secoria Turner are two two names that you likely haven't heard of. They were seven and eight year old black girls, shot dead as children by thugs.
Of course, the killers were black, that's why you haven't been told to "say their names."
Black Lives Matter only cares about the grift, about the donations, and that is only catalyzed when a white man, or better yet a white police man, kills a black person, generally with at minimum difficult circumstances.
Is proof positive that BLM is merely a grifting organization, that actually creates the conditions necessary for these killings in the inner city by trying to "disrupt the nuclear family."
Mentoring programs like Big Brothers would have a far more positive effect than BLM.
#BlackLivesMatter #jaclynAdams #fraud
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Of course, the killers were black, that's why you haven't been told to "say their names."
Black Lives Matter only cares about the grift, about the donations, and that is only catalyzed when a white man, or better yet a white police man, kills a black person, generally with at minimum difficult circumstances.
Is proof positive that BLM is merely a grifting organization, that actually creates the conditions necessary for these killings in the inner city by trying to "disrupt the nuclear family."
Mentoring programs like Big Brothers would have a far more positive effect than BLM.
#BlackLivesMatter #jaclynAdams #fraud
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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