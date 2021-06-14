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Segment 3-3 Our sources info At Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum In Phoenix. Host Ranting + News.
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130 views • June 14, 2021
Segment 3-3 Our sources info At Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum In Phoenix. Host Ranting + News.
Our sources info regarding the audit status At Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum In Phoenix. Host Ranting + News. The Forensic Audit at the end of the audit phase. They should be done with the Initial counting today, but the audit is not done. George Nemeh narrating the 5 segments I hope you can get the proper information today.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP MEDIA
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
Here I quoted Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Mr. Vernon Jones from Georgia.
Our sources info regarding the audit status At Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum In Phoenix. Host Ranting + News. The Forensic Audit at the end of the audit phase. They should be done with the Initial counting today, but the audit is not done. George Nemeh narrating the 5 segments I hope you can get the proper information today.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP MEDIA
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
Here I quoted Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Mr. Vernon Jones from Georgia.
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