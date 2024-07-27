MKUltra, Operation Paperclip & Government Operations w/ MKUltra Expert Penny Shepard









MKUltra expert and survivor, Penny Shepard, joins the program to share her knowledge about the insidious program to control human subjects within the CIA. She reveals information about the origins of the program and starting from the NAZIs continuing thru Operation Paperclip to today. You can follow Penny Shepard on her website at https://shepard-entertainment.com/ or on her Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/c/DarkOutpost





