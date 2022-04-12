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After filming at Azovstal, we carefully moved out of the factory, but at the exit, Nationalists Opened fire from an automatic grenade launcher. Several fragments hit me in both Legs. 041122
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191 views • April 12, 2022
“After filming was completed, we carefully moved out of the factory, but already at the exit, nationalists noticed us and opened fire from an automatic grenade launcher. The operator and the sound engineer are intact, several fragments hit me in both legs. Now doctors continue to extract them”: Channel One correspondent Irina Kuksenkova injured during filming in Mariupol
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